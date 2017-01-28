3:23 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Cal State Bakersfield slips past UMKC for 74-63 win

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 11:20 pm 01/28/2017 11:20pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Smith scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 74-63 win over UMKC on Saturday night.

Shon Briggs added 14 points with 6-for-10 shooting and Jaylin Airington had 12 points for Bakersfield (14-7, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference), which shot 56 percent from the field and hit 25 of 36 from the line. It marked the third-straight win for the Roadrunners.

Bakersfield edged on top for good with a 6-0 spurt at the end of the first half to take a 33-28 advantage into the break. A pair of free throws from Dedrick Basile in the second half gave the Roadrunners their largest lead of the game, 49-36, and they hung on the rest of the way.

Kyle Steward led UMKC (10-13, 3-4) with 14 points, LaVell Boyd added 13 and Broderick Newbill and Isaiah Ross had 11 each.

