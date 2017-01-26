11:47 am, January 27, 2017
Cal State Bakersfield races past Chicago State 75-59

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:17 pm 01/26/2017 11:17pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Smith scored 23 points and Jaylin Airington added 20 as Cal State Bakersfield powered past Chicago State 75-59 on Thursday night for its fifth win in the last six games.

Smith made 10 of 15 shots to match his season-high in scoring and also pulled down 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Airington scored 20 or better for the third time this season, first since Nov. 22.

The Roadrunners (13-7, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference) outrebounded Chicago State 42-32. Bakersfield grabbed 30 defensive boards, in part limiting Chicago State (6-17, 1-5) to just 18-of-55 shooting from the floor. Bakersfield outscored the Cougars 38-12 on points in the paint and 18-6 on second-chance points.

Fred Sims Jr. scored 15 to lead Chicago State, but was just 5-of-16 shooting and 0 for 5 from 3-point range. Trayvon Palmer and Anthony Eaves added 14 each.

