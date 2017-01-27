11:44 am, January 27, 2017
Cal Poly snaps 10-game skid, gets first conference win

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:11 am 01/27/2017 12:11am
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Victor Joseph scored 22 points and Cal Poly snapped a 10-game losing streak while dealing UC Irvine its first Big West loss of the season 79-66 on Thursday night.

The win gives the Mustangs their first conference win, and avenges a 70-48 drubbing at the hands of the Anteaters on Jan. 18.

Donovan Fields scored 15 points and Ridge Shipley added 12 for Cal Poly (6-14, 1-5), which also broke a six-game skid against UC Irvine.

The Mustangs, who outshot UC Irvine 52.6 percent to 43.1 percent, are undefeated this season when shooting a higher percentage.

Cal Poly held just a two-point lead with 7:10 to go but pulled away down the stretch. Luke Meikle hit a jumper, followed by a Fields layup, which sparked a 15-2 Mustangs run and a 73-58 lead. UC Irvine (13-10, 6-1) never got back within single digits.

Jaron Martin hit 10 of 18 for 20 points to lead the Anteaters.

