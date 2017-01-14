Cal overcomes sluggish offense to beat Washington State

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jabari Bird overcame one of the worst shooting games of his career and made a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Charlie Moore made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining, and California hung on to beat Washington State 58-54 on Saturday.

Ivan Rabb had 14 points and 12 rebounds despite an off-night shooting for his ninth double-double this season for the Golden Bears (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12). Rabb made just 4 of 11 shots and missed three free throws over the final 3 ½ minutes.

The game was delayed for several moments with 18.2 seconds left as officials reviewed video following a missed jumper by Washington State’s Malachi Flynn. California was initially credited with the rebound but the call was later changed to give the Cougars possession.

Flynn was then called for a charge while driving to the basket. Moore was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and made both free throws to seal the win for the Bears.

Flynn scored 20 points while Josh Hawkinson had seven with 12 rebounds for the Cougars (9-8, 2-3), who have dropped three straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.

California led 53-52 following a jumper by Hawkinson with 1:23 remaining.

Bird, who missed his first six shots, including five from beyond the arc, ended his drought with a 3-pointer with 52.9 seconds remaining. He had just four points but went over 1,000 for his career.

Robert Franks made three 3-pointers and Flynn had 10 points to help Washington State to an early 12-point lead before the Cougars went cold, missing their three final shots with two turnovers over the final 3:46.

Rabb, California’s leading scorer who had double-doubles in four of his first five conference games this season, didn’t make his first basket until banking in a two-footer to jumpstart a 7-0 run that pulled the Bears within 29-28 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars led for much of the game but went cold offensively at the end of each half. Hawkinson remains four double-doubles shy of the Cougars career record of 53 held by Steve Puidokas (1974-77). Hawkinson’s 49 double-doubles leads all active Division I players.

California: Yet another game the Bears could have and should have won comfortably. Instead they couldn’t get much going offensively outside of Rabb and they couldn’t find an answer for Flynn. California did get some big minutes off the bench from Stephen Domingo but coach Cuonzo Martin’s team has to find a complementary scorer to help ease the pressure off Rabb.

COUGAR SPLASH BROTHER

A day after having his high school jersey retired in Southern California, Klay Thompson of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors — who played three seasons with the Cougars from 2008-2010 — attended the game and sat courtside wearing a WSU shirt.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Huskies return to Pullman to host Utah on Wednesday.

California: Goes back on the road and will play at No. 13 Oregon on Thursday.

