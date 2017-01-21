Burton’s 31 points lead Iowa St. over Oklahoma in 2OT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Deonte Burton scored a career high 31 points, and Iowa State rallied to beat Oklahoma 92-87 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 19 for the Cyclones (12-6, 4-3 Big 12), who overcame a 19-point deficit in the first half to snap a two-game losing skid.

Jordan Woodard scored all 21 of his points after halftime, Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and Kristian Doolittle added 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (8-10, 2-5), who were coming off an overtime win over No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday.

Oklahoma ran out to a 14-2 lead to start the game and led 28-9 before Iowa State went on a 10-0 run to close the gap. The Cyclones led 30-29 at halftime, and the teams traded leads the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State avoided a tailspin. The Cyclones were coming off losses to TCU and Kansas. They were ranked in the first five polls this season; a loss here would have damaged their chances of returning any time soon.

STAT LINES

The Sooners missed their last 11 shots of the first half to help the Cyclones close the half on a 21-1 run.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Kansas State on Tuesday. The Wildcats had been on a skid before getting a win at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma plays at Texas on Monday. The Longhorns are on a 5-game losing streak.

