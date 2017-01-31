9:36 pm, January 31, 2017
Buffalo tops Central Michigan 101-91 behind Hamilton’s 27

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:30 pm 01/31/2017 09:30pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Hamilton scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, C.J. Massinburg added 19 points with a career-high five 3-pointers, and Buffalo shot 50.7 percent from the field to beat Central Michigan 101-91 on Tuesday night.

Willie Conner scored 18 points, David Kadiri added 13, and Nick Perkins had 11 for the Bulls (10-12, 4-5 Mid-American), who outscored Central Michigan 44-36 in the paint to end a two-game skid.

Trailing by two at halftime, the Chippewas tied it at 61 on David DiLeo’s layup, but Hamilton made a jumper to spark a 7-0 run and Buffalo led 72-69 with 11 minutes to go. Nick Perkins capped a 12-1 run with a pair of free throws and Buffalo led by 88-71, then led by 19 on Conner’s 3-pointer with 5:11 to play.

Braylon Rayson scored 25 points for his eighth-straight 20-plus-point conference game, Marcus Keene added 24, and Luke Meyer had 19 for the Chippewas (14-8, 4-5), who saw their three-game win streak end.

