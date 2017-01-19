9:48 pm, January 19, 2017
Buchanan’s putback lifts SC Upstate past Florida Gulf Coast

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:40 pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Buchanan grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight points, including a putback with 1.9 seconds left, to lift South Carolina Upstate past Florida Gulf Coast 62-60 on Thursday night.

Malik Moore and the Spartans had possession with 10 seconds left. Moore drove the lane and missed his underhanded layup. Buchanan went up for the rebound just under the net, and then floated a right-handed hook shot for the game-winner.

Mike Cunningham made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead South Carolina Upstate (13-8, 3-1 Atlantic Sun). Moore chipped in nine points and five boards.

Brandon Goodwin scored 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting to lead Florida Gulf Coast (14-6, 3-1). Antravious Simmons and Zach Johnson added 11 points apiece and Christian Terrell had 10.

The Spartans had an 11-point lead with 12 minutes left. Florida Gulf Coast used a 21-12 run to tie the game at 60 with 18 seconds remaining.

