Bryant defeats CCSU 65-54 behind Zouzoua’s 24 points

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Nisre Zouzoua scored 24 points and Bosko Kostur had 15 points and Bryant pulled away from Central Connecticut for a 65-54 win on Wednesday night.

Bryant (7-15, 4-5 Northeast) outscored Central Connecticut 19-6 in the final 5:58. Zouzoua’s 3-point play off a layup gave the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead they’d never surrender.

The Bulldogs had two 12-0 runs in the second half while Central Connecticut shot 2 for 13 from the field at the end. Zouzoua gave Bryant a 46-40 lead before an 8-0 run capped by Kevin Seymour’s jumper with 7:11 to play put the Blue Devils on top.

Taylor McHugh scored 12 points, passed six assists and collected four rebounds for Bryant. Central Connecticut (3-17, 1-8) had a 42-33 rebounding edge and outscored the Bulldogs 34-14 inside.

Khalen Cumberlander led the Blue Devils with 16 points and seven rebounds. Mustafa Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Tidell Pierre finished with 14 boards.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments