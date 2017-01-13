12:37 am, January 13, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Brownridge scores 20, hits game-winner for Santa Clara

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 12:20 am 01/13/2017 12:20am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jared Brownridge scored 20 points, including the game-winning layup with 1:07 left, and Santa Clara held on for a 59-57 win over San Diego on Thursday night.

The game was back-and-forth over the final eight minutes. There were two ties and two lead changes, and neither team held a lead greater than three-points.

San Diego (8-9, 1-4 West Coast Conference) held a 57-55 lead before Matt Hauser hit a pair of free throws for Santa Clara to tie it up with 2:29 left. From there both teams struggled to the finish, as Brownridge’s game-winner was the only points for 2½ minutes.

San Diego had two opportunities to tie or win it, but Brett Bailey missed a pair of free throws and Olin Carter III missed a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

KJ Feagin finished with 19 points for the Broncos (9-9, 3-2), who have won three of four.

Bailey led the Toreros with 15 points.

