Brown scores 24 as Georgia Southern beats Troy, 86-82

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 7:28 pm 01/07/2017 07:28pm
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tookie Brown made 11 of 13 free throws and finished with 24 points to lead five Georgia Southern players in double figures and the Eagles beat Troy 86-82 on Saturday night.

Ike Smith had 13 points, Mike Hughes scored 12, Jake Allsmiller added 11 points and B.J. Gladden added 10.

Devonte Boykins made a layup and then a 3-pointer to give Georgia Southern (9-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) the lead, 25-21, for good with 5:50 left in the half.

The Eagles led 37-31 at the break and Shawn O’Connell’s jumper with 15:21 remaining gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the game, 55-40, but Juan Davis Jr.’s 3 pulled the Trojans within four with 6:58 to play and a 15-8 spurt trimmed Troy’s deficit to 81-77 with 57 seconds left.

Brown and Allsmiller combined to make 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Davis hit five 3s and scored 21 points, both career highs, for Troy (8-8, 0-2). Jeremy Hollimon added four 3-pointers and 20 points.

