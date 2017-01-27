Brooks returns to lead Oregon over Utah, 73-67

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dillon Brooks returned from missing a game with a foot injury to score 17 points and lead No. 10 Oregon over Utah, 73-67 on Thursday night.

The Ducks (19-2, 8-0 Pac-12) led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Devon Daniel’s dunk off Lorenzo Bonam’s steal sliced the deficit to five and then Kyle Kuzma’s 3-pointer made it 70-66 with 1:40 to play.

But the Utes (14-6, 5-3) were denied multiple chances at the rim, including Chris Boucher’s block of Kuzma’s shot with 31 seconds left.

Brooks and Payton Pritchard made free throws to clinch the game in the waning seconds.

Jordan Bell had 15 points and Dylan Ennis added 13 for the Ducks, who extended the longest winning streak in Oregon history to 17 games.

Kuzma scored 18 points and Daniels had 11 for Utah, which is still searching for a signature win after a soft nonconference schedule. David Collette had 10 in limited minutes.

After trailing by two early in the second half, Oregon went on a 13-2 run, capped by Jordan Bell’s dunk, to take a 52-43 lead with 11:38 to play. The Ducks made their big move while Collette was on the bench with foul trouble.

Utah led for much of the first half until Brooks lobbed an alley-oop pass for Boucher for a dunk and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Ducks a 33-31 halftime lead.

Oregon hasn’t had a close game since nipping UCLA 89-87 in the conference opener and struggled by going the final 3:26 without a field goal but the defense carried the day again.

Oregon has won eight straight games against Utah.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes don’t have another Top 25 team on the schedule and many felt this game was their best chance to show they are worthy of an NCAA Tournament at-large berth. Now they look to finish the schedule strong and make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon: Brooks, who was a game-time decision, proved to be the difference in an uneven offensive performance. The Ducks, who lead the nation is blocks, had six rejections and forced 15 turnovers and showed again they stay in any game with their consistent pressure on the defensive end.

UP NEXT

Oregon continues its mountain road trip at Colorado and then hosts the Arizona schools next week.

Utah hosts Oregon State on Saturday before two games in the Bay Area next week.

