3:21 pm, January 7, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Brooks fuels VCU rally…

Brooks fuels VCU rally as Rams roll UMass, 81-64

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:12 pm 01/07/2017 03:12pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Doug Brooks scored 14 points and fueled a 13-6 run to end the first half, leading VCU to an 81-64 victory against Massachusetts on Saturday.

Brooks scored his first 10 points during the half-ended burst, which gave the Rams (13-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10) a 33-29 lead. Justin Tillman added 12 points and 10 rebounds and JeQuan Lewis scored all 17 of his points in the second half for VCU, which won its seventh in a row.

Rashaan Holloway scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds — both career highs — despite being saddled with foul trouble for the Minutemen (10-7, 0-3). C.J. Anderson added 12 points, but starters Donte Clark, Luwane Pipkins and DeJon Jarreau were a combined 3 for 22 from the field as the Minutemen shot 39.6 percent (21-53).

Holloway, who had his first-career double-double in Wednesday’s loss to George Mason, scored the first eight points for UMass in the second half, pulling them within 38-37, but five Rams scored in a 12-2 run to make it 50-39.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Brooks fuels VCU rally…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball