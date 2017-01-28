3:24 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Boyce paces San Francisco…

Boyce paces San Francisco to 81-60 win over Pacific

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:48 pm 01/28/2017 07:48pm
Share

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ronnie Boyce scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and San Francisco outpaced Pacific 81-60, completing a season sweep of the Tigers on Saturday.

Chase Foster added 13 points and Remu Raitanen 12 for the Dons (15-8, 5-5 West Coast Conference) who hit 13 of 30 shots from 3-point range, the 10th time this season with 10 or more treys. Raitanen made three and Foster two and San Francisco has won eight of the last nine games against Pacific.

Ray Bowles paced Pacific (8-15, 2-8) with 19 points, Anthony Townes added 11 and T.J. Wallace 10. The Tigers have lost five in a row and have No. 21 Saint Mary’s coming up on Feb. 2.

San Francisco rebounded from a loss at Saint Mary’s and are winners of four of its last five games but have WCC powers BYU and No. 3 Gonzaga ahead. The Dons are 1-13 in games played at Gonzaga, BYU and Saint Mary’s but have held their last five opponents to less than 70 points per game.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Boyce paces San Francisco…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball