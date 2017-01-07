Boucher leads No. 15 Oregon over Washington State 85-66

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Chris Boucher scored a career-high 27 points off the bench to help lead No. 15 Oregon past Washington State 85-66 on Saturday for its 13th straight victory.

Dylan Ennis added 17 points for Oregon (15-2, 4-0 Pacific 12), which won despite leading scorer Dillon Brooks being ejected early in the game.

Four players scored in double figures for Washington State (9-6, 2-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Washington State led 16-15 when Brooks was called for a flagrant foul on Josh Hawkinson while they battled for the ball and the Ducks star was ejected with 13:20 left in the first. Brooks had already scored seven points, half his average.

Boucher filled the void, making 10 of 14 shots from the field and adding eight rebounds.

The teams, who were tied at 37 at halftime, traded baskets in the early minutes of the second half until consecutive 3-pointers by Ennis and Roman Sorkin gave Oregon a 53-48 lead. Ennis sank another 3 to give Oregon a 59-50 lead with 10:33 left.

A 3 by Boucher’ pushed the Ducks’ lead to 13, and Oregon rolled to victory.

Oregon leads this long-running series 167-124. This is the only meeting this season between the teams.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have held all but two opponents under 70 points this season, and lead the nation with an average of 7.5 blocks per game.

Washington State: The Cougars had opened conference play 2-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season, and hoped to go 3-0 in league for the first time since the 1987-88 season. Coach Ernie Kent previously coached the Ducks for 13 seasons.

UP NEXT

Oregon: hosts Oregon State next Saturday.

Washington State: plays at Stanford next Thursday.

