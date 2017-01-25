Boston University beats Army 90-88 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Eric Fanning scored 32 points to lead Boston University to a 90-88 win over Army West Point in overtime on Wednesday night.

Fanning sank a 3-pointer in overtime to put Boston up 85-81 with 1:09 to play. Justin Alston’s dunk stretched it to 87-83 with 23 seconds left and the Terriers (11-10, 6-3 Patriot League) held on for the win.

Boston led 77-76 with 44 seconds left in regulation when Fanning fouled Army’s John Emezie sending him to the line for two where he made the first but missed the second, tying it at 77. Fanning and Eric Johnson each missed a shot in the final seconds, sending the game in to overtime.

Tyler Scanlon added 17 points for the Terriers. Alston had 15 points and Cedric Hankerson 13.

Thomas Funk had 16 points and five assists for Army (8-13, 2-7), which has lost four of the last five.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments