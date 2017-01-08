1:55 am, January 8, 2017
19° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Boise State beats San…

Boise State beats San Diego State 78-66

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 1:37 am 01/08/2017 01:37am
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Zach Haney and James Reid scored 19 points each on Saturday night and Boise State beat San Diego State 78-66 to remain undefeated in Mountain West play.

Nick Duncan, Chandler Hutchison and Paris Austin added 12 points each for the Broncos (11-4, 4-0). Hutchison added 13 rebounds and five assists and Reid and Duncan each made four 3s.

The Aztecs (8-7, 0-3) started the game with a 21-10 lead and Boise State trailed until Haney’s free throws made it 37-35 with 1:40 left in the half — the only lead change of the game. Austin added a layup to cap Boise State’s 12-2 run to end the half.

Dakarai Allen led San Diego State with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Max Hoetzel added 16 points with five 3-pointers and Zylan Cheatham scored 12.

Boise State’s 78 points were its most scored in the 14 all-time meetings against San Diego State.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Boise State beats San…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball