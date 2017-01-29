Bluiett helps No. 24 Xavier hold off St. John’s 82-77

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevon Bluiett had 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 Xavier held off a big rally from St. John’s for an 82-77 victory Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Edmond Sumer had 17 points and seven assists for the Musketeers (15-6, 5-3 Big East), but he was helped off the court by teammates with six minutes to play. He made a basket and was hit as he scored, but he had an apparent injury to his left leg. He was unable to take the free throw.

Xavier led 59-44 with 9:50 to play after a 3-pointer by Bluiett, who was coming off a career-high 40 points against Cincinnati. But the Red Storm (10-13, 4-6) just kept chipping away at the lead, and an 8-0 run got them within 68-66 with 4:16 left on a free throw by Marcus LoVett.

St. John’s was within two once more at 70-68 before Xavier was able to hold off the Red Storm over the final 3:40.

