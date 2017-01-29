1:46 am, January 30, 2017
NCAA Basketball

Bluiett helps No. 24 Xavier hold off St. John’s 82-77

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 8:37 pm 01/29/2017 08:37pm
Xavier's Edmond Sumner (4) drives past St. John's Marcus LoVett (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevon Bluiett had 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 Xavier held off a big rally from St. John’s for an 82-77 victory Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Edmond Sumer had 17 points and seven assists for the Musketeers (15-6, 5-3 Big East), but he was helped off the court by teammates with six minutes to play. He made a basket and was hit as he scored, but he had an apparent injury to his left leg. He was unable to take the free throw.

Xavier led 59-44 with 9:50 to play after a 3-pointer by Bluiett, who was coming off a career-high 40 points against Cincinnati. But the Red Storm (10-13, 4-6) just kept chipping away at the lead, and an 8-0 run got them within 68-66 with 4:16 left on a free throw by Marcus LoVett.

St. John’s was within two once more at 70-68 before Xavier was able to hold off the Red Storm over the final 3:40.

Topics:
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Basketball