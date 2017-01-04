Blakeney scores 24, LSU beats Missouri 88-77

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Antonio Blakeney hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points for the second consecutive game as LSU beat Missouri 88-77 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Epps and Jalyn Patterson added 11 points apiece.

Jordan Barnett scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Missouri. Kevin Puryear added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Geist scored 13 in his second career start. Terrence Philips, who came off the bench after starting in his first 43 games, had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Missouri (5-8, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) led 40-35 at halftime, but LSU opened the second half on a 9-4 run and took the lead with 14:25 remaining following a 3-pointer by Blakeney.

Puryear tied the game at 54-54 before LSU (9-4, 1-1) made seven of its next eight shots during a 17-4 run that sealed it.

Missouri shot just 38.7 percent, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range, in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: After losing the dynamic duo of Tim Quarterman and Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, LSU had holes to fill in the frontcourt and on the perimeter entering the season. Sophomore guards Brandon Sampson and Blakeney are averaging a combined 36 points per game, while forwards Wayde Sims and Duop Reath are helping to fill the void left in the post by Simmons. Sims and Reath combined for 19 points and 12 rebounds against Missouri.

Missouri: In the 2015-16 season, Missouri was 9-0 when leading at halftime, and 0-23 when tied or trailing. This season, Missouri has lost three games in which it led at halftime, including a 67-64 home loss to Eastern Illinois.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Mississippi State Saturday. LSU won the last meeting, defeating the Bulldogs 88-77 on Feb. 6, 2016 in Baton Rouge.

Missouri: Visits Georgia Saturday in its first conference road test. Missouri lost twice to Georgia last season, including a 77-59 loss in Athens on Jan. 6, 2016.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments