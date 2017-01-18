9:42 pm, January 18, 2017
Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

Blackmon’s 3-pointer lifts Indiana over Penn State, 78-75

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 9:37 pm 01/18/2017 09:37pm
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — James Blackmon finished with 17 points and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Indiana to a 78-75 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.

Thomas Bryant and Robert Johnson also scored 17 points each as Indiana (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten) survived a late Penn State rally.

Tony Carr scored a career-best 24 points and Shep Garner added 15 for the Nittany Lions (11-8, 3-3) who trailed by 14 with 9:19 left.

It was the second straight win for the Hoosiers (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten) who took control by halftime and led the entire second half until a pair of Lamar Stevens free throws tied the game with less than five seconds left.

The Hoosiers were up 67-53 before Penn State used a short run and an Indiana shooting lull that lasted over four minutes to cut the lead to 75-73 when Garner hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left.

