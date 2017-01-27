3:55 am, January 28, 2017
Bibbins scores 26, Long Beach defeats Fullerton 76-65

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:02 am 01/27/2017 01:02am
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Bibbins hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points, both matching career highs, and Long Beach State pulled away for a 76-65 win over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday night.

Evan Payne added 14 points and Noah Blackwell 13 for the 49ers (9-14, 4-3 Big West). Roschon Prince had nine points and career-highs with 14 rebounds and four blocks.

A 3-pointer by Khalil Ahmad and a jumper by Lionheart Leslie pulled the Titans (8-11, 2-4) within 60-57 with 4:43 to play but Bibbins scored the last eight of a 10-0 to make it 70-57 with 1:21 remaining. He sandwiched 3-pointers around a pair of free throws.

Long Beach shot 52 percent (24 of 46), going 9 of 20 behind the arc.

Kyle Allman had 15 points for Fullerton with Ahmad and Jackson Rowe adding 11 apiece. The Titans were 4 of 18 from distance and finished at 35 percent (23 of 65) from the field.

