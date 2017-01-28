3:23 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Belmont uses balance to beat Tennessee State 93-76

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 11:15 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Evan Bradds scored 20 points, Austin Luke added 18 while Nick Smith and Taylor Barnette each scored 15 to lead Belmont past Tennessee State 93-76 on Saturday night.

Belmont (15-4, 9-0 Ohio Valley) has won 11 straight and 14 of 15.

Christian Mekowulu’s dunk just after halftime brought Tennessee State (13-8, 4-4) to within 39-34, but Amanze Egekeze countered with a quick 3-pointer that started a 17-6 Bruins run.

Armani Chaney’s jumper reduced Tennessee State’s deficit to 60-51, but Bradds made two free throws and Barnette’s 3 with 10:37 left gave the Bruins a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Belmont was 30 for 49 (61 percent) from the floor, including 12 for 24 from 3-point range.

Tahjere McCall scored 22 points for the Tigers, Wayne Martin added 18, Chaney 14 and Jordan Reed grabbed 10 rebounds.

