Belmont stays unbeaten in OVC with win over Colonels

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 9:27 pm 01/14/2017 09:27pm
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Evan Bradds scored 22 points and Belmont beat Eastern Kentucky 72-59 on Saturday night to remain the only undefeated team in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Austin Luke added 15 points and Kevin McClain 11 for the Bears (11-4, 5-0), winners of six straight.

Nick Mayo scored 17 points and DeAndre Dishman 12 for the Colonels (8-11, 1-4), who lost their third straight. Asante Gist, the team’s second-leading scorer (14.9 ppg), went to the bench after the first four minutes — “a coach’s decision” — and did not return.

EKU recovered from a scoreless 6½ minutes to lead 22-20 but the Bears then went on a 16-4 run with Luke and Bradds scoring six points each. Belmont led 36-29 at halftime.

EKU tied the game once in the second half but Belmont scored 12 straight points to lead 57-45 with 12 minutes left. The Colonels were within eight with three minutes to go but were outscored 6-1 from there.

