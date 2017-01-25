4:18 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Barkley has 19 &…

Barkley has 19 & 11 to help East Carolina hold off Tulsa

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:29 pm 01/25/2017 09:29pm
Share

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kentrell Barkley had 19 points and 11 rebounds and East Carolina held on to defeat Tulsa 69-66 on Wednesday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Elijah Hughes added 12 points, Andre Washington had eight with 12 rebounds and three blocks and Deng Riak had six points with 11 boards for the Pirates (10-11, 2-6 American).

Tulsa (11-8, 5-2), which had won four straight, was down by 13 with 8:14 to play. A 3-point play by Jaleel Wheeler pulled the Golden Hurricanes with 67-66 with 1:03 remaining.

Tulsa missed its last four shots, including two 3-pointers and an attempted dunk on its last possession after Barkley made two free throws for East Carolina with 20 seconds left.

Junior Itou had 18 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, including eight in the closing run, for Tulsa. He also grabbed 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Barkley has 19 &…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball