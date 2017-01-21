5:20 pm, January 21, 2017
Baldwin has career-high 7 3s, 23 points in North Dakota win

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 5:12 pm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Corey Baldwin had career bests of seven 3-pointers and 23 points and North Dakota blew past Idaho State in the second half in winning 89-64 on Saturday.

Idaho State (4-15, 1-5 Big Sky) gave up a 15-point advantage before Brandon Boyd made two free throws to give the Bengals a 36-35 halftime lead. But the Fighting Hawks (11-7, 6-2) opened the second half scoring the first 10 points on two 3-pointers by Baldwin and a pair of baskets by Conner Avants.

Idaho State cut the lead to four but North Dakota pulled away midway through the second half and led by 22 after Baldwin’s seventh 3-pointer with four minutes remaining. The Hawks made 10 of 14 3-pointers in the second half and 13 overall.

Quinton Hooker made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for North Dakota.

Idaho State’s Novak Topalovic scored a career-high 18 points. Geno Luzcando made four 3-pointers and also scored 18.

Topics:
Breaking News NCAA Basketball
