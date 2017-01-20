Balanced Portland State offense too much for Montana, 88-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Calaen Robinson and Zach Gengler each scored 15 points as Portland State used balance scoring to overcome a pair of hot hands from Montana, 88-79 in a Big Sky showdown Thursday night.

Seven of the eight scorers for Portland State had at least nine points and five reached double-figure scoring. De’Sean Parsons and Deontae North each added a dozen points.

Portland State (11-6, 4-2) shot a crisp 54.5 percent from the field as a team (30 of 55) and knocked down half of their 20 3-point attempts.

The Vikings held a 3-point lead at intermission and pushed the advantage to as many as 22 points in the second half. Montana rallied late, cutting the lead to single digits but could get no closer than eight points.

Ahmaad Rorie scored 29 points and Fabijan Krslovic added another 24 for Montana (10-10, 5-2). Michael Oguine added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

