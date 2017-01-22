12:50 am, January 22, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Breaking News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Balanced Cal State Bakersfield…

Balanced Cal State Bakersfield beats Utah Valley 68-65

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 12:42 am 01/22/2017 12:42am
Share

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Dedrick Basile had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and five assists, Matt Smith scored 12, on 5-of-7 shooting, with nine rebounds and Cal State Bakersfield beat Utah Valley 68-65 on Saturday night.

Jaylin Airington added 12 points and seven boards and Fallou Ndoye scored 11 for CSUB (12-7, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference), which has won four of its last five.

The Roadrunner scored the first six points and never trailed. Jordan Poydras hit a 3-pointer to pull Utah Valley to 64-63 but Matt Smith putback his shot that blocked by Zach Nelson to give CSUB a three-point lead with a minute to go. Brandon Randolph hit two free throws to make it 66-65 but, after Airington made a pair at the other end, the Wolverines missed two potential tying 3s in the final seven seconds.

Poydras had 12 points for Utah Valley (9-10, 1-3) and Nelson and Conner Toolson scored 10 apiece.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News NCAA Basketball
Home » Breaking News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Balanced Cal State Bakersfield…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball