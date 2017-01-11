2:02 am, January 11, 2017
Aztecs beat Spartans 76-61 to end three-game losing streak

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 1:24 am 01/11/2017 01:24am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Hoetzel, Trey Kell and Jeremy Hemsley scored 12 points apiece for San Diego State, which snapped a three-game losing streak by beating San Jose State 76-61 on Tuesday night.

The Aztecs (9-7, 1-3), the three-time regular season Mountain West Conference champion, opened league play with a home loss to New Mexico and road losses to Nevada and Boise State.

SDSU, playing just its second home game in nearly a month, used a 14-0 run in the first half to take control. Hoetzel and Matt Shrigley each hit a 3-pointer in the run, which gave the Aztecs a 32-16 lead. It was 42-23 at halftime.

Hoetzel hit four 3-pointers overall and had nine rebounds. Zylan Cheatham and Montaque Gill-Caeser each scored 10 for SDSU.

Brandon Clarke scored 25 for the Spartans (8-7, 1-3).

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State: The Spartans are struggling in MWC play, too. They opened with losses to Nevada and Colorado State before beating Fresno State on Saturday.

San Diego State: Forward Malik Pope sat out with a knee injury for the sixth straight game and ninth overall this season. Valentine Izundu suffered a cut on his forehead midway through the first half. He returned in the second half, with a big bandage over his left eye.

UP NEXT

San Jose State visits Air Force on Saturday.

San Diego State hosts Utah State on Saturday night.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

