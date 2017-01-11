Aztecs beat Spartans 76-61 to end three-game losing streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Hoetzel, Trey Kell and Jeremy Hemsley scored 12 points apiece for San Diego State, which snapped a three-game losing streak by beating San Jose State 76-61 on Tuesday night.

The Aztecs (9-7, 1-3), the three-time regular season Mountain West Conference champion, opened league play with a home loss to New Mexico and road losses to Nevada and Boise State.

SDSU, playing just its second home game in nearly a month, used a 14-0 run in the first half to take control. Hoetzel and Matt Shrigley each hit a 3-pointer in the run, which gave the Aztecs a 32-16 lead. It was 42-23 at halftime.

Hoetzel hit four 3-pointers overall and had nine rebounds. Zylan Cheatham and Montaque Gill-Caeser each scored 10 for SDSU.

Brandon Clarke scored 25 for the Spartans (8-7, 1-3).

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State: The Spartans are struggling in MWC play, too. They opened with losses to Nevada and Colorado State before beating Fresno State on Saturday.

San Diego State: Forward Malik Pope sat out with a knee injury for the sixth straight game and ninth overall this season. Valentine Izundu suffered a cut on his forehead midway through the first half. He returned in the second half, with a big bandage over his left eye.

UP NEXT

San Jose State visits Air Force on Saturday.

San Diego State hosts Utah State on Saturday night.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

