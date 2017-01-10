11:00 am, January 10, 2017
Autopsy scheduled for Northwestern women’s basketball player

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 10:42 am 01/10/2017 10:42am
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — An autopsy is scheduled after Northwestern women’s basketball player Jordan Hankins was found dead in her room at the university.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says the examination is scheduled Tuesday and results would be available in the afternoon. Northwestern’s scheduled game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been canceled.

The university said the body of the 19-year-old Hankins was found Monday afternoon. University officials say there is no indication of foul play or any danger or threat to the Northwestern community.

Coach Joe McKeown called the 5-foot-8 sophomore a “remarkably dynamic young woman.”

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. She averaged 3.6 points in 11 games this season.

