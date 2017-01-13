Arizona State’s Graham apologizes for obscene gesture

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State’s Torian Graham has apologized for making an obscene gesture Thursday night before the Sun Devils’ loss at No. 16 Arizona.

Graham flipped both middle fingers at Arizona’s student section as he walked toward the locker room, a gesture that was caught on camera. The senior said on Twitter that he was responding to racial slurs, but later deleted the tweet.

“I am truly sorry for my actions to everyone associated with the game last night and for losing focus after the early part of warmups,” Graham said in a statement released Friday by the school. “What I did should never happen and there is no excuse. I apologize for all of this and other concerns I had I will handle the right way internally with proper guidance.”

Arizona officials say they are looking into the allegation that racial slurs were shouted from the student section known as the Zona Zoo.

“We continue to look into the accusation made by Arizona State’s Torian Graham,” Arizona said in a statement. “At this time, we have not heard from anyone, including students, staff and security in proximity of the incident, who can confirm Graham’s claim. While we can’t say with certainty that it did not occur, we were told by people in that area that they did not hear words or language of that nature prior to, during and after the time of the incident as well as during the game.

“We pride ourselves on our sportsmanship, take these matters very seriously, and strive to deliver an appropriate environment for visiting teams and patrons.”

