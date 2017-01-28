3:23 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Ancrum leads Western Illinois with career-high 20 points

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:59 pm 01/28/2017 10:59pm
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Dalan Ancrum scored a career-high 20 points to lead Western Illinois to a 78-69 victory over IUPUI on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Garret Covington added 16 points for Western Illinois (7-13, 4-5 Summit League), which shot 28 of 54 (52 percent) from the floor. Brandon Gilbeck had 15 points, and Mike Miklusak finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Darell Combs scored 21 points to lead IUPUI (9-14, 3-6). Ron Patterson added 17 points and Aaron Brennan chipped in 12.

Brennan made a 3-pointer and IUPUI had its last lead, 59-57, with 4:46 left. Covington answered with a 3, sparking an 8-0 run and the Leatherjackets led 65-59. The Jaguars pulled to 67-63 with 1:47 remaining before Western Illinois closed on an 11-6 surge. Covington scored four points and Jeremiah Usiosefe had a dunk during the stretch.

NCAA Basketball
