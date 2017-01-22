Alstork, Ernsthausen score 24 each; Wright St. beats Oakland

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mark Alstork and Parker Ernsthausen scored 24 points apiece and Wright State cruised to an 88-67 victory over Oakland on Sunday for its third straight win.

Alstork made three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws. Ernsthausen was 8-of-10 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the line. Steven Davis added 17 points and made four 3s for Wright State (14-7, 5-3 Horizon League). Justin Mitchell grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds and chipped in five points.

Martez Walker scored 14 points and Nick Daniels added 10 to lead Oakland (15-6, 5-3), which has lost three of its last four games.

The Raiders had a 12-point halftime lead before Oakland pulled to 51-43 with 14 minutes left. Wright State used a 35-16 run and had its largest lead, 86-59, with two minutes to play. Ernsthausen scored 12 points and Davis made three 3-pointers during the stretch.

