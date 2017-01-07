Alonso, Dickey lead UNCG to 76-57 win over Western Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 21 points, James Dickey had a double-double and UNC-Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 76-57 on Saturday.

Alonso had 19 points in the first half on 7-of-9 shooting, including all four of his 3-pointers, as the Spartans (12-5, 3-1) took a 38-32 lead. UNCG then shot 59 percent (13 for 22) in the second half and pulled away.

Dickey made all six of his shots for 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Diante Baldwin also had 13 points.

A 19-2 run had the Spartans up 65-38 at the 10:51 mark of the second half. Malik Massey had six points, Demetrius Troy four and Baldwin a 3-point play in the run.

Western Carolina (5-11, 0-3) was led by Haboubacar Mutombo with 14 points. The Catamounts shot just 34 percent (22 of 64).

