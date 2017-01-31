9:34 am, February 1, 2017
Aldridge scores 31 with 13 boards, Davidson beats St Joe’s

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:26 pm 01/31/2017 10:26pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Peyton Aldridge scored 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for his eighth career double-double and Davidson beat Saint Joseph’s 75-60 on Tuesday night to win its third straight.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored a career-high 14 and Will Magarity added 13 for the Wildcats (12-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10), who shot 49.1 percent from the field and held the Hawks to 34.4-percent shooting.

Gudmundsson’s 3-point play capped Davidson’s 10-4 opening run and the Wildcats led 41-31 at halftime behind Aldridge’s 20 points in the half on 7-of-7 shooting. It was his 25th career 20-point outing.

Andrew McAuliffe’s jumper capped a 6-0 run and Davidson led 47-33 early in the second half. The Hawks closed to 56-48 on Charlie Brown’s free throw with 7:50 left, but got no closer.

Lamarr Kimble scored 18 points for the Hawks (10-11, 3-6) and Brown added 14.

