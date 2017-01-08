3:24 am, January 8, 2017
8 players ejected after brawl in Utah St-UNLV women’s game

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 2:46 am 01/08/2017 02:46am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eight players were ejected from a women’s basketball game between Utah State and UNLV on Saturday night after a brawl that started with 1:10 left in the third quarter.

UNLV’s Katie Powell and Utah State’s Antonia Robinson were ejected for fighting and three players from each team were ejected for leaving the bench.

UNLV trailed 36-32 at that point and had six dressed players remaining — Utah State had eight. The Rebels went on to win 55-53 in overtime.

In the play leading up to the brawl, Utah State’s Deja Mason fouled Brooke Johnson on a drive to the basket and Johnson went hard to the ground.

Powell was on her way to help her teammate when she and Robinson bumped into each other and then exchanged punches before falling to the ground in the corner of the court, surrounded by players from both teams who quickly broke it up.

