Women’s College Basketball Scores

Bryant 62, LIU Brooklyn 53
Buffalo 71, Miami (Ohio) 45
CCSU 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 53
Mount St. Mary’s 66, Wagner 47
New Hampshire 64, Dartmouth 47
Robert Morris 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 64
Rutgers 61, Penn St. 45
Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis (Pa.) 63
Stony Brook 57, UMKC 55
UMBC 73, Coppin St. 63
Abilene Christian 82, SE Louisiana 57
Belmont 80, Austin Peay 71
Brown 68, Morgan St. 51
George Mason 52, St. Bonaventure 49
Georgia St. 58, Georgia Southern 54
Incarnate Word 78, Nicholls 52
Jacksonville 66, Wofford 60
James Madison 83, Wake Forest 76
Longwood 71, Milligan 47
McNeese St. 68, Northwestern St. 63
Mercer 93, Paine 50
Morehead St. 89, UT Martin 68
Murray St. 80, Tennessee St. 72
NC A&T 72, Francis Marion 65
New Orleans 75, Texas A&M-CC 54
North Florida 72, Warner 44
Princeton 71, Lipscomb 43
Radford 78, Concord (WV) 51
Richmond 70, Saint Joseph’s 52
Saint Louis 106, Davidson 69
Troy 73, South Alabama 57
Tulane 61, East Carolina 45
Ball St. 51, Toledo 45
Cent. Michigan 91, Kent St. 78
Cleveland St. 71, Youngstown St. 68
Dayton 77, UMass 65
Detroit 98, Ill.-Chicago 76
E. Illinois 71, Jacksonville St. 67
E. Kentucky 74, SE Missouri 63
Green Bay 62, Wright St. 41
IUPUI 66, W. Illinois 52
Iowa 75, Nebraska 72
Milwaukee 72, N. Kentucky 44
N. Illinois 85, E. Michigan 73
North Dakota 94, Sacramento St. 71
Northwestern 76, Purdue 60
Oakland 104, Valparaiso 63
Ohio 69, Bowling Green 58
Ohio St. 92, Indiana 82
SIU-Edwardsville 60, Tennessee Tech 49
South Dakota 65, S. Dakota St. 62
W. Michigan 73, Akron 60
Appalachian St. 66, Texas State 64
Lamar 70, Cent. Arkansas 56
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Arkansas St. 72
Oral Roberts 82, Fort Wayne 56
SMU 64, Cincinnati 47
Stephen F. Austin 86, Houston Baptist 49
Texas-Arlington 60, Coastal Carolina 58
UALR 78, Louisiana-Monroe 34
BYU 76, Loyola Marymount 59
Boise St. 51, Colorado St. 45
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, University of Antelope Valley 56
E. Washington 67, Idaho 57
Fresno St. 71, Nevada 70
Grand Canyon 85, Chaminade 55
Idaho St. 67, Montana St. 59
Long Beach St. 73, Columbia 60
N. Arizona 77, S. Utah 68
N. Colorado 91, Portland St. 62
N. Dakota St. 86, Denver 80
New Mexico St. 85, Western New Mexico 28
Pacific 65, Gonzaga 63
Penn 47, CS Northridge 36
Portland 71, Pepperdine 61
San Diego 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 71
San Francisco 77, Santa Clara 68
Utah St. 65, Air Force 62
Utah Valley 68, Dixie State 56
Weber St. 74, Montana 58
Wyoming 79, UNLV 57
Yale 64, UC Santa Barbara 60
