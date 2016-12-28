10:24 pm, December 28, 2016
NCAA Basketball

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 9:59 pm 12/28/2016 09:59pm
Wednesday, Dec. 28
EAST

DePaul 76, Georgetown 53

Drexel 65, UMass 47

Indiana 89, Penn St. 70

James Madison 85, Saint Joseph’s 72

La Salle 64, UMKC 59

Marquette 77, Villanova 71

NJIT 83, Rutgers Unviersity – Newark 52

New Hampshire 59, Manhattan 42

Northeastern 61, Siena 50

St. Bonaventure 78, Rhode Island 69

Xavier 54, Providence 51

SOUTH

Alabama 81, Florida A&M 46

Auburn 53, Jacksonville 41

ETSU 70, Old Dominion 60

Elon 93, King 47

Florida 102, SE Louisiana 51

Furman 84, Gardner-Webb 62

George Mason 67, FIU 51

Georgia 78, W. Carolina 43

LSU 93, Alabama St. 40

Longwood 88, Delaware St. 77

Memphis 75, Vanderbilt 59

Middle Tennessee 79, Cent. Michigan 69

Mississippi 67, MVSU 30

NC A&T 63, Ohio 57

North Carolina 90, Coppin St. 55

Tulane 77, Maine 62

UAB 106, Miles 48

UC Davis 77, UCF 71

UNC-Greensboro 81, E. Kentucky 66

Virginia 56, UMBC 30

William & Mary 82, East Carolina 72

MIDWEST

Akron 69, Ohio Christian 52

Ball St. 93, Urbana 49

Cincinnati 81, Chicago St. 53

Creighton 67, Butler 52

Dayton 82, Liberty 53

IUPUI 89, Indiana-Northwest 36

Illinois 70, Iowa 65

Malone 78, Bowling Green 65

Miami (Ohio) 70, Cedarville 57

Michigan 63, Rutgers 50

Northwestern 61, Nebraska 58

Ohio St. 87, Minnesota 62

Oral Roberts 67, Nebraska-Omaha 65

S. Dakota St. 69, N. Dakota St. 66

South Dakota 70, Denver 64

W. Illinois 75, Fort Wayne 53

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 106, Sul Ross State University 58

Arkansas 101, Houston Baptist 41

Incarnate Word 79, Texas A&M-Kingsville 66

Texas A&M 90, Prairie View 62

UTEP 74, CS Bakersfield 61

FAR WEST

Stanford 102, Yale 44

