Women’s College Basketball Scores

DePaul 76, Georgetown 53
Drexel 65, UMass 47
Indiana 89, Penn St. 70
James Madison 85, Saint Joseph’s 72
La Salle 64, UMKC 59
Marquette 77, Villanova 71
NJIT 83, Rutgers Unviersity – Newark 52
New Hampshire 59, Manhattan 42
Northeastern 61, Siena 50
St. Bonaventure 78, Rhode Island 69
Xavier 54, Providence 51
Alabama 81, Florida A&M 46
Auburn 53, Jacksonville 41
ETSU 70, Old Dominion 60
Elon 93, King 47
Florida 102, SE Louisiana 51
Furman 84, Gardner-Webb 62
George Mason 67, FIU 51
Georgia 78, W. Carolina 43
LSU 93, Alabama St. 40
Longwood 88, Delaware St. 77
Memphis 75, Vanderbilt 59
Middle Tennessee 79, Cent. Michigan 69
Mississippi 67, MVSU 30
NC A&T 63, Ohio 57
North Carolina 90, Coppin St. 55
Tulane 77, Maine 62
UAB 106, Miles 48
UC Davis 77, UCF 71
UNC-Greensboro 81, E. Kentucky 66
Virginia 56, UMBC 30
William & Mary 82, East Carolina 72
Akron 69, Ohio Christian 52
Ball St. 93, Urbana 49
Cincinnati 81, Chicago St. 53
Creighton 67, Butler 52
Dayton 82, Liberty 53
IUPUI 89, Indiana-Northwest 36
Illinois 70, Iowa 65
Malone 78, Bowling Green 65
Miami (Ohio) 70, Cedarville 57
Michigan 63, Rutgers 50
Northwestern 61, Nebraska 58
Ohio St. 87, Minnesota 62
Oral Roberts 67, Nebraska-Omaha 65
S. Dakota St. 69, N. Dakota St. 66
South Dakota 70, Denver 64
W. Illinois 75, Fort Wayne 53
Abilene Christian 106, Sul Ross State University 58
Arkansas 101, Houston Baptist 41
Incarnate Word 79, Texas A&M-Kingsville 66
Texas A&M 90, Prairie View 62
UTEP 74, CS Bakersfield 61
Stanford 102, Yale 44
