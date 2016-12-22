Women’s College Basketball Scores

Brown 80, St. Peter’s 71
Cornell 60, Canisius 43
Fordham 92, Niagara 69
Hofstra 75, Saint Joseph’s 64
Howard 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 68
Temple 73, Fairfield 59
Belmont 83, Presbyterian 58
Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 76
Elon 84, Georgia St. 67
Georgia Southern 74, SC State 58
Samford 65, Georgia 59
Tulane 61, Auburn 59
Bradley 65, Ill.-Chicago 56
Michigan 82, American U. 33
Northwestern 82, UT Martin 59
Texas State 59, North Texas 58
Texas Tech 79, Texas-Arlington 60
California 80, Arkansas St. 55
Drake 93, E. Washington 78
Gonzaga 72, Colgate 42
Washington 82, BYU 70
___
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments