Willis Jr, McDuffie help Wichita St beat Indiana St

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 10:09 pm 12/28/2016 10:09pm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Darral Willis Jr had a career-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Markis McDuffie scored a career-best 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Wichita State beat Indiana State 80-72 on Wednesday night in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Landry Shamet scored 14 for Wichita State (11-3), which has won six of its last seven games and three straight MVC titles.

Zach Brown had a dunk and then hit two free throws to spark a 10-1 run that gave the Shockers a 58-47 lead, the biggest by either team, with 12:30 left. Jordan Barnes hit three 3-pointers — including a 4-point play — scored all of his 10 points in the next nine minutes and Indiana State pulled within two on hit final 3 with 3:42 to go. Willis made a layup and McDuffie hit a 3-pointer to make it 76-69 with 1:25 remaining and the Sycamores missed the final five shots.

Brenton Scott had 14 points, on 3-of-14 shooting, for Indiana State (6-7). Everett Clemons had a career-high 11 assists.

