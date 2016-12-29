10:36 pm, December 29, 2016
Western Illinois sinks 18 3s, beats Fort Wayne 93-91

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:17 pm 12/29/2016 10:17pm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Garret Covington scored 25 points Thursday night and Western Illinois made a program-record 18 3-pointers to open Summit League play with a 93-91 win over Fort Wayne.

The Leathernecks (4-8, 1-0) made 18 of 37 3-point attempts led by C.J. Duff who made 7 of 9 from distance and finished with 21 points.

Western Illinois took the lead for good at 79-76 on Mike Miklusak’s 3 with 5:04 left and held on despite leading by no more than five the rest of the way. Brandon Gilbeck’s free throws made it 93-88 with 13 seconds left.

Miklusak added 17 points and 11 boards.

The Mastodons (10-4, 0-1) took their first lead late in the first half and extended to their largest lead after the break at 58-50 before the Leathernecks went on a 19-2 run and had their widest margin at 69-60 with 9:22 to go.

Mo Evans had 24 points for Fort Wayne.

