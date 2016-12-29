10:37 pm, December 29, 2016
Weatherspoon scores 25, leads Mississippi State over UMKC

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:29 pm
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 25 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to lead Mississippi State to a 77-54 victory over Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night.

Weatherspoon was 9 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 beyond the arc. He also had seven rebounds and four assists, and has scored 52 points in his last two games.

Tyson Carter added 11 points and made three 3-pointers for Mississippi State (9-3).

Kyle Steward had 15 points to lead UMKC (7-8). LaVell Boyd added 14 points.

Mississippi State took advantage of UMKC’s slow offensive start en route to an early 16-4 lead. The Kangaroos missed 10 of their first 11 shots and the Bulldogs held a double-digit lead for much of the first half.

Weatherspoon scored 18 points in the first half and Mississippi State built a 44-28 advantage at the break.

