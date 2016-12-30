7:39 pm, December 30, 2016
TRAFFIC ALERT The westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is stopped due to a crash response.

Walker, Peters lead Valparaiso over Illinois-Chicago 70-59

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:26 pm 12/30/2016 07:26pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Tevonn Walker scored 23 points, and Alec Peters added 18 points and 11 rebounds as Valparaiso beat Illinois-Chicago 70-59, its 16th straight win over the Flames, in a Horizon League opener on Friday.

Walker was 8 of 9 from the field, and Peters was 5-of-15 shooting from the field and has scored in double-figures in every game this season for the Crusaders (11-3). Derrik Smits chipped in 11 points.

Tarkus Ferguson scored 16 points to lead Illinois-Chicago (7-7). Godwin Boahen had 13 points and Tai Odiase added 11.

The Crusaders took the lead for good midway through the first half, and built a 31-24 halftime lead. UIC pulled to 38-37 with 14 minutes to play, but didn’t get closer. A 17-10 spurt gave Valpo its largest lead, 68-56 with about a minute left. Peters scored seven points and Walker made four free throws during the stretch.

