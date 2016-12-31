7:41 pm, December 31, 2016
UC Davis pulls away from Utah Valley 83-69

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 7:07 pm 12/31/2016 07:07pm
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Brynton Lemar hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help lead UC Davis to an 83-69 win over Utah Valley in its final non-conference tune-up on Saturday.

UC Davis opens Big West play Wednesday against UC Santa Barbara.

Lawrence Wright finished with 14 points and Chima Moneke and J.T. Adenrele each scored 12 for the Aggies (8-7). Moneke also had a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Aggies, who remain perfect at home (3-0), held Utah Valley to just 38.5 percent shooting and 8 of 23 from long range.

Jordan Poydras had 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Utah Valley (7-7), which has lost five of seven after a 5-2 start.

UC Davis began the second half on an 11-5 stretch to open a 16-point lead (50-34) with 16:16 left. An Isaac Neilson tip-in for Utah Valley cut it to 61-54, but UC Davis rallied for seven straight to put the game away.

