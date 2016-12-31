4:39 pm, December 31, 2016
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Tuoyo, Pryor help Chattanooga…

Tuoyo, Pryor help Chattanooga beat W. Carolina 64-48

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:26 pm 12/31/2016 04:26pm
Share

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Tuoyo and Greg Pryor scored 15 points each and Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina 64-48 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Tuoyo also blocked seven shots as the Mocs (10-3) and Pryor made 4 of 5 field goals, including three from distance. Jonathan Burroughs-Cook had 13 points.

Haboubacar Mutombo led Western Carolina (5-9) with 15 points and Adam Sledd added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench. Devin Peterson scored 11 for the Catamounts, who shot 34 percent from the field (19-56) and but were 2-for-10 from 3-point range.

Chattanooga shot 22 of 51, 43 percent, and made six 3-pointers. The 6-foot-10 Tuoyo is averaging 3.6 blocks per game, for fourth in the NCAA and entered the game fifth in SoCon history with 224 career blocks.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Tuoyo, Pryor help Chattanooga…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball