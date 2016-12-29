9:06 pm, December 29, 2016
Trio score 18, SE Missouri holds off Henderson State 89-75

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:20 pm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Antonius Cleveland, Jamaal Calvin and Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points apiece and Southeast Missouri turned back Division II Henderson State 89-75 on Thursday night.

The Redhawks led 46-36 at the half but the Reddies were within three with 8:51 to play. Milos Vranes, who had 12 points off the bench, Calvin, Mahoney and Cleveland all scored in a 10-0 burst that pushed the lead to 76-63 with 5:58 left.

Southeast Missouri (5-10) shot 57 percent (33 of 58), going 10 of 22 behind the arc. Calvin made 6 of 8 3-pointers, surpassing 100 treys for his career. Cleveland finished with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Chris Hawkins had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Reddies (7-3) and Brad Nairn had 14 points off the bench on 7-of-8 shooting.

