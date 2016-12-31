Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. Villanova (13-0) at No. 10 Creighton. Next: at No. 13 Butler, Wednesday.

2. UCLA (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thusday.

3. Kansas (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Tuesday.

4. Baylor (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

5. Duke (12-1) at Virginia Tech. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

6. Louisville (11-2) vs. No. 16 Indiana. Next: at No. 24 Notre Dame, Wednesday.

7. Gonzaga (13-0) at Pacific. Next: at San Francisco, Thursday.

8. Kentucky (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Tuesday.

9. North Carolina (12-2) at Georgia Tech. Next: at Clemson, Tuesday.

10. Creighton (13-0) vs. No. 1 Villanova. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

11. West Virginia (12-1) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

12. Virginia (11-1) vs. No. 20 Florida State. Next: at Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

13. Butler (11-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Sunday.

14. Wisconsin (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Indiana, Tuesday.

15. Purdue (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

16. Indiana (10-3) at No. 6 Louisville. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

17. Xavier (12-2) beat Georgetown 81-76. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

18. Arizona (12-2) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

19. Saint Mary’s (11-1) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. BYU, Thursday.

20. Florida State (13-1) at No. 12 Virginia. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.

21. Oregon (13-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Wednesday.

22. Southern Cal (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Thursday.

23. Cincinnati (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

24. Notre Dame (11-2) at Pittsburgh. Next: vs. No. 6 Louisville, Wednesday.

25. Florida (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Tuesday.

