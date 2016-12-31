1:41 pm, December 31, 2016
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 1:31 pm 12/31/2016 01:31pm
Share
Saturday

1. Villanova (13-0) at No. 10 Creighton. Next: at No. 13 Butler, Wednesday.

2. UCLA (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thusday.

3. Kansas (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Tuesday.

4. Baylor (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

5. Duke (12-1) at Virginia Tech. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

6. Louisville (11-2) vs. No. 16 Indiana. Next: at No. 24 Notre Dame, Wednesday.

7. Gonzaga (13-0) at Pacific. Next: at San Francisco, Thursday.

8. Kentucky (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Tuesday.

9. North Carolina (12-2) at Georgia Tech. Next: at Clemson, Tuesday.

10. Creighton (13-0) vs. No. 1 Villanova. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

11. West Virginia (12-1) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

12. Virginia (11-1) vs. No. 20 Florida State. Next: at Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

13. Butler (11-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Sunday.

14. Wisconsin (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Indiana, Tuesday.

15. Purdue (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

16. Indiana (10-3) at No. 6 Louisville. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

17. Xavier (12-2) beat Georgetown 81-76. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

18. Arizona (12-2) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

19. Saint Mary’s (11-1) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. BYU, Thursday.

20. Florida State (13-1) at No. 12 Virginia. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.

21. Oregon (13-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Wednesday.

22. Southern Cal (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Thursday.

23. Cincinnati (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

24. Notre Dame (11-2) at Pittsburgh. Next: vs. No. 6 Louisville, Wednesday.

25. Florida (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Tuesday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Top 25 Fared
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball