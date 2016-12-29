10:36 pm, December 29, 2016
Thursday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:14 pm 12/29/2016 10:14pm
EAST

Brown 66, Quinnipiac 61

Castleton 62, Stevens Tech 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Mass.-Lowell 98, Cornell 96, OT

Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU Brooklyn 65

Robert Morris 78, Sacred Heart 67

St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77

St. John’s 76, Butler 73

Vermont 76, Siena 60

Wagner 71, CCSU 46

SOUTH

Ball St. 73, North Florida 68

Christopher Newport 86, Old Westbury 41

ETSU 92, Savannah St. 71

Emory 91, Berry 80

Georgia 96, Auburn 84

High Point 71, Gardner-Webb 64

Kentucky 99, Mississippi 76

Liberty 77, Presbyterian 61

Limestone 83, Lander 81

Longwood 79, Campbell 77

Radford 80, UNC Asheville 77, OT

William & Mary 65, Old Dominion 54

Winthrop 84, Charleston Southern 68

MIDWEST

Adrian 67, Baldwin-Wallace 65

Columbia (Mo.) 96, Philander Smith 71

Dubuque 85, St. Scholastica 66

E. Michigan 98, Long Beach St. 72

Green Bay 76, Cleveland St. 75, OT

Miami (Ohio) 89, Olivet Nazarene 69

N. Kentucky 81, Detroit 70

Northwestern (Minn.) 74, Wis.-Platteville 65

Oakland 81, Wright St. 62

Park 83, Missouri Baptist 70

SE Missouri 89, Henderson St. 75

W. Illinois 93, Fort Wayne 91

W. Michigan 80, Alabama A&M 50

Washington Adventist 73, Indiana-East 69

Wis.-Parkside 117, Indiana-Northwest 83

Wis.-Stout 64, Central 56

Wooster 85, Hobart 72

Youngstown St. 88, Milwaukee 87, 2OT

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 79, Sam Houston St. 65

Tennessee 73, Texas A&M 63

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

