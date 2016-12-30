10:40 pm, December 30, 2016
NCAA Basketball

Thompkins lead SC Upstate to 93-67 win over NAIA Allen

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:26 pm 12/30/2016 10:26pm
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ramel Thompkins tied his career high with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists, Michael Buchanan became the 21st player in SC Upstate history with 1,000 career points and the Spartans cruised to a 93-67 win over NAIA Allen on Friday.

Buchanan, a 7-foot senior who scored 21 on 9-of-12 shooting and had nine rebounds, has 1,009 career points. Josh Cuthbertson tied career bests with five 3s, 22 points and nine rebounds.

Allen scored eight points in a row to pull within four midway through the first half, but Thompkins and Cuthbertson hit three 3s apiece in the last 7 ½ minutes as SC Upstate (9-7) built a 56-31 lead at the break and cruised from there. The Spartans hit 11 3s and, despite having just one more (11) offensive rebound that Allen, outscored the Yellow Jackets 17-4 on second-chance points in the first half.

Demetrius Richardson led Allen with 16 points. Loce Hill added nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

