The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (33)
|11-0
|825
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|11-1
|767
|2
|3. Baylor
|11-1
|759
|3
|4. Maryland
|12-0
|740
|4
|5. Mississippi St.
|13-0
|679
|5
|6. South Carolina
|10-1
|664
|6
|7. Florida St.
|12-1
|629
|7
|8. Louisville
|12-2
|593
|8
|9. Washington
|12-1
|539
|9
|10. UCLA
|9-2
|517
|10
|11. Miami
|11-1
|473
|11
|12. West Virginia
|12-0
|451
|13
|13. Stanford
|9-2
|408
|14
|14. Ohio St.
|10-4
|400
|12
|15. Duke
|11-1
|310
|17
|16. Texas
|6-4
|272
|16
|17. Kentucky
|9-3
|251
|18
|18. Arizona St.
|9-2
|247
|21
|19. Virginia Tech
|12-0
|227
|23
|20. Colorado
|10-1
|188
|15
|21. California
|12-0
|159
|—
|22. Oregon St.
|10-1
|147
|25
|23. South Florida
|10-1
|117
|21
|24. Oklahoma
|9-3
|112
|20
|25. Syracuse
|9-4
|76
|19
Others receiving votes: DePaul 60, Kansas St 22, Oregon 18, Southern Cal 17, Gonzaga 12, Tennessee 11, Oklahoma St. 8, Texas A&M 7, Utah 4, Northwestern 4, Mississippi 3, Vanderbilt 2, Marquette 2, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1, Georgetown 1, Green Bay 1, Michigan 1.
