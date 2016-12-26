1:46 pm, December 26, 2016
The Women’s Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 1:30 pm 12/26/2016 01:30pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 11-0 825 1
2. Notre Dame 11-1 767 2
3. Baylor 11-1 759 3
4. Maryland 12-0 740 4
5. Mississippi St. 13-0 679 5
6. South Carolina 10-1 664 6
7. Florida St. 12-1 629 7
8. Louisville 12-2 593 8
9. Washington 12-1 539 9
10. UCLA 9-2 517 10
11. Miami 11-1 473 11
12. West Virginia 12-0 451 13
13. Stanford 9-2 408 14
14. Ohio St. 10-4 400 12
15. Duke 11-1 310 17
16. Texas 6-4 272 16
17. Kentucky 9-3 251 18
18. Arizona St. 9-2 247 21
19. Virginia Tech 12-0 227 23
20. Colorado 10-1 188 15
21. California 12-0 159 -
22. Oregon St. 10-1 147 25
23. South Florida 10-1 117 21
24. Oklahoma 9-3 112 20
25. Syracuse 9-4 76 19

Others receiving votes: DePaul 60, Kansas St 22, Oregon 18, Southern Cal 17, Gonzaga 12, Tennessee 11, Oklahoma St. 8, Texas A&M 7, Utah 4, Northwestern 4, Mississippi 3, Vanderbilt 2, Marquette 2, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1, Georgetown 1, Green Bay 1, Michigan 1.

