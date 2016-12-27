10:09 pm, December 27, 2016
Tennessee State beats Covenant 81-50 behind Reddick

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 9:57 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darreon Reddick scored 17 points with a career-high five 3-pointers and Tennessee State ran away from Division III Covenant 81-50 on Tuesday night.

Wayne Martin scored 12 and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tahjere McCall added 11 points with five assists, and the Tigers (9-3) forced 26 turnovers that led to 28 TSU points.

Reddick made four 3-pointers in the first 6 ½ minutes and Tennessee State led 16-8, pulled ahead by 26 points with 1:18 left and led 47-24 at halftime after shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

McCall dunked amid a 10-0 run to open the second half and Tennessee State led by as many as 34 in their final tuneup before starting Ohio Valley Conference play at Murray State on Dec. 31.

The Tigers outrebounded the Fighting Scots 42-25, including 14 offensive boards that yielded 21 second-chance points.

Patjo Twagirayezu led Covenant (4-6) with 16 points

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
